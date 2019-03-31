<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dr Mathew Okpebholo, chairman of construction giant, RayRoyal construction company Ltd. , says if adequately funded, technical education can address Nigeria’s current unemployment challenge and would remain a sustained harbinger of hope for Nigeria’s desired speedy technological advancement.

Okpebholo made his thoughts known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after being honoured with the prestigious Fellowship award of Auchi Polytechnic on Saturday in Edo.

According to him, technical education, which ought to be the beacon of hope for solving the nation’s unemployment crisis, had been neglected either through under-funding or policy shift.

He noted that technical institutions worldwide provided students with the conducive training environment to become inventors and entrepreneurs.

According to him, these two qualities are what usually prepares them to face future challenges in life.

“They become not just self sufficient but also employers of labour helping to redirect government policy direction, nay its economic, social and technological growth’ he said.

He said his early training and acquisition of technical skills in steel works aptly prepared him for his life journey”

He, therefore, called on policy makers and those in decision making positions in Nigeria to have a better understanding of the many gains the country stands to benefit through adequate funding of technical institutions.