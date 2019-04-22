<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Nigerian staff of the International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO) Mathew Danjuma Oguche, has been identified as one of the two victims killed during Friday’s attack on Kajuru Castle in Kajuru Local Government, Kaduna State.

The Kogi State native, who was killed by kidnappers along with his British girlfriend Faye Mooney, a British aid worker in Nigeria, was a training assistant for INSO Nigeria.

Oguche and Mooney were on holiday at Kajuru Castle when unknown gunmen attacked the area, shooting sporadically which resulted in their deaths.

Three other people were abducted during the attack.

Before his death, Oguche was involved in the delivery of personal safety and hostile environment awareness courses to NGOs, INSO said.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Matthew Oguche in Friday’s attack at Kajuru Castle in Kaduna state, Nigeria,” INSO said.

“Seen as the ‘little brother’ of the training team, Matthew was a kind, intelligent and outward-looking young man with a passion for learning and a deep commitment to helping others,” the organisation added.

“He had a lot of life ahead of him and will be deeply missed across the organisation and wider community.

“Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and many colleagues at this difficult time,” INSO said.

He was a 2015 graduate of Landmark University where he was awarded BSC in agricultural science and public administration. Oguche acquired a postgraduate diploma in public administration and policy from the University of Maiduguri in 2016.

He was one of the two persons that represented Nigeria and West Africa at the 2017 Youth Agriculture Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

Oguche also worked as a humanitarian affairs intern at Emergency Coordination Centre, Abuja between May 2017 and July 2017. He was a programme assistant at Mercy Crops between July 2017 and January 2018. Mooney was working with Mercy Corps before her death.

He was a volunteer with Family Life and Hiv Education and Aid for Rural Education Access Initiative(AREAi) between in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

He spoke five languages – English, Pidgin English, Igala, Yoruba, Hausa.