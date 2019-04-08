<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Experts from different health parastatals have revealed that the adoption and uptake of Family planning in women of reproductive age would reduce maternal mortality in Ogun State.

The Executive Secretary, Ogun State Primary Healthcare Development 2 (OGPHDB) Dr Elijah Ogunsola, has revealed that marternal Mortality could best be averted through the uptake of different methods of Family Planning (FP).

Ogunsola made this known during a Four day Workshop in Abeokuta, organised by OGPHDB, in collaboration with (TCI),saying that the essence of the workshop was to come up with strategic plans for Social Behavioural Change Communication, so as to improve on the contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) in the State.

He noted that the Senator Ibikunle Amosun led administration has made available different platforms in which Social Behavioural Change Communication Committee was one,to identify the best communication strategy to adopt for increased family planning effectiveness .

Also speaking, the State Programme Coordinator, Mrs Adebusola Oyetemi said the Strategic Plan was like a chart in the course of FP Communication, adding that it would be a guide for all stakeholders, as well as Development Partners in the future.

In their separate remarks, participants Mr Omotunde Arisekola, Adetokunbo Salami and Miss Boluwatife Fajobi, opined that women of child bearing age (15-49years), required the right knowledge that must be factual and comprehensive, noting that the workshop was apt, as it would create a roadmap to encourage the adoption and uptake of FP in the State.

They also called on men, religious leaders and community leaders not to just be knowledgeable about family planning but to also encourage its adoption and desist from seen women who practice family planning as promiscuous.

The advantages of FP according to the experts include peace of mind, unhindered sexual intimacy for both partners, availability of more resources to takecare of the family, healthy child spacing and healthier wives to care for the family. Men who support the use of FP have healthier wives in taking care of the family.