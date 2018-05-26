Angered by the alleged illegal arrest and detention of its members in Enugu, the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has demanded for the immediate release of their members arrrsted across the state.

The Zonal Leader of the pro-Igbo seccessionist group in Enugu North Senatorial zone, Mr. Kenneth Okwudili, made this demand, stressing that the group cannot continue to stomach such intimidation in the state.

According to him,”we condemn in strongest term the arrest of 33 members of MASSOB who were arrested at Enugu obiagu street on 22nd may 2018 during Biafra day celebration in Enugu state. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwanyi and the state commissioner of police should order the immediate release of these 33 members of MASSOB from prison custody.”

Speaking further, Mr. Okwudili narrated that the arreated were subsequently thrown into prison custody where they were said to be currently languishing in suffering.

“These members were on peaceful rally when they were rounded up by the police in Enugu and since then, the government has turned blind eye to the inhumane incident. We are hereby giving both the state government and the police three days ultimatum to release these innocent and law-abiding citizens of the state or face a massive protest by the MASSOB members.”

The chairperson of the Women wing of the movement, Miss Gloria Nkolika, in her statement said that all MASSOB women wing have concluded an arrangement to carry on peaceful protest any moment if 33 members are not release immediately.

Miss Nkolika stressed that the arrest and eventual detention of the MASSOB members can’t stop agitation but rather promote same.