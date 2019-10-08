<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has said it will not allow the Federal Government to set up tollgates in the South-East.

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, stated this in a statement on Monday.

He said, “We will not fold our hands and watch the Federal Government occupy Biafraland forcefully in the name of tollgates.

“Igboland and the entire Biafraland can never continue to be an experimental ground for the exhibition of wickedness, malice, hatred, genocide, police extrajudicial killings, military terrorism, political subjugation and unprovoked massacre of innocent and harmless citizens.”

The group added, “MASSOB condemns and insists that there will be no tollgates in Biafraland as wickedly proposed by the Nigeria government.

“MASSOB observes that the South-East with only five states has more tollgates (56) than the entire 19 northern states with only 35.”

The group claimed the South-East had the highest number of dilapidated federal roads than other regions, saying tollgates were not needed in the area.

It said, “The North that claims to have the largest population will pay the lowest of the toll charges.”