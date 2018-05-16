The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has rebuked the leader of Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, for declaring May 22 as Biafra Day against the May 30 declaration of late Dim Chukwuemeka Oduegwu Ojukwu, who instituted the Republic of Biafra in 1967.

MASSOB leader Mr Uchenna Madu said in a statement that all self-acclaimed leaders of Biafra or the Igbo nation who oppose or ignore, reduce or belittle Ojukwu’s or tries to change the orders of the late Ojukwu was an enemy of Biafra.

The statement read in part: “We MASSOB members have disassociated ourselves, movement and name from the purported celebration of 51 years anniversary of Biafra on May 22, 2018. We can never change the ordinances of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the leader of Biafra nation. Ojukwu declared the Republic of Biafra with the total consent and full support of the elders and the people of Biafra on May 30, 1967”.

“MASSOB have no intention or plan to observe our fatherland anniversary celebration on any other date except on May 30th because May 30th is sacrosanct and sacred to the history and lives of Biafra Republic. The ordinances of our great leader, General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu must be jealousy and eloquently adhered to, any attempt to change it by disgruntled persons will be strictly resisted.”

“Though MASSOB understand that the leadership of Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) led by Ralph Uwazuruike were erroneously quoted as MASSOB, are planing to observe Biafra day on May 22nd instead of May 30th, this is deceiving, distorting and taunting of the sacred name of Biafra and astute disobedience to the ordinances of Our great leader, General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.”