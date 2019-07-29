<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has reacted to the proscription and declaration of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, (Shi’ite Muslims) as terrorist group and warned President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal government “to be ready to harvest her crops of massive violence which he has systematically enthroned”.

MASSOB said that declaration of Islamic Movement of Nigeria as terrorist movement and previously attached IPOB as terrorist organization amounts to ‘sheer hypocrisy and bias’.

In a statement signed by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, MASSOB said since President Buhari has been protecting the Fulani herdsmen killing and maiming people across country, Nigerians should soon explode beyond repair.

His words, “Since President Buhari is keeping mum on the terrorist and genocidal activities of Miyetti Allah and murderous Fulani herdsmen and also treating them with kid’s glove because he is their kinsmen and life patron of MACBAN, MASSOB wishes to inform the citizens that Nigeria will soon explode beyond repair.

“This ill wind that blows nobody good, with the ticking time bomb Nigeria is comfortably sitting on, will soon explode to irreparable damage.

“Though MASSOB is a non violence pro-Biafra movement that may not engage in violence revolution, we want to remind the citizens that the blood of the dogs and baboon will soon flow in the streets of Abuja which even the elites will never escape the resultant effects.

“IPOB and IMN, [Shi’ite Muslims] are not terrorist organization as proscribed by President Buhari; this latest attitude of President Muhammed Buhari has eloquently shown how desirous he planned to convert the Nigeria state into an Islamic caliphate under the total control of Fulani ethnic group.

“Proscription of IPOB and IMN is a clarion call for collaborative actions and harmonization among the pressure and ethnic based groups of Southern, Western and Middle Beltan regions of Nigeria in defence of their respectively regions.

The proscription also calls for urgent synergies among the political, religious, traditional and opinion progressive leaders of Southern, Western and Middle Beltans regions of this geographical expression called Nigeria”, MASSOB said.