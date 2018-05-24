Pro-Biafra group, the Movement for Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has declared that it was not against Ohaneze Ndigbo on their demands for the restructuring but allayed fear that the clamour for restructuring of Nigeria may hit the rocks.

The separatists’ group maintained that it would never abound its cause for the actualisation of autonomous state of Biafra, noting that death of hundreds of “our comrades in the cause of Biafra self determination and restoration can never be in vain”.

A statement MASSOB National Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel, made available to newsmen, acknowledged that the presentation of Ohaneze Ndigbo if to be accepted by “our oppressors”, will end the pains and agony of Ndigbo.

“It cannot work because the cabals and the Hausa Fulani oligarchy will never allow Nigeria to be restructured because they believe that Nigeria is their private inheritance endorsed by their forefathers.

“The leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu wish to follow up our earlier stand on the restructuring summit organized by Ohaneze Ndigbo which took place on the 21st may 2018 at Dr. Alex Ekwueme square Awka.

“Our stand as MASSOB on Biafra restoration still remains unshakable, irrevocable and resolute. We don’t believe in this geographical expression called Nigeria and can never be part of Nigeria project because this entity called Nigeria is a failed state.

“The death of hundreds of our comrades in the cause of Biafra self determination for actualization and restoration can never be in vain. We cannot betray them.

“Though we the members of MASSOB are not against Ohaneze Ndigbo on their demands which they presented at the South East summit on restructuring in Awka.

“The presentation of Ohaneze Ndigbo may be dynamic, very well articulated by the organizers and supporters, if to be accepted by our oppressors, it will end the pains and agony of Ndigbo.

“This is not the first time Ndigbo has made similar proposal, there was Oputa panel report, National political conference and national conference, Ndigbo attended all this conferences and present their demand. Till today none of these demands by Ndigbo where allowed by this Cabals who decide the future of Nigeria.

“MASSOB is appealing to Ndigbo to join the movement for the restoration of Biafra. Biafra is the only hope for an Igbo man.

“As we march into 30th may 2018, we advice all Biafrans and Ndigbo to join on the celebration, in remembering the day which His excellence Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu made a historic declaration of Biafra may it shall be a candle night, stay in house and pray while you light your candle.

“On the 30th Shall be a celebration day we all shall gather at stadium where the event will take place.

“MASSOB also wishes to clarify on the May 22 rally by members of BIM. MASSOB were not part of it, our name was erroneously uses as partaking or observing a Biafra anniversary.

“May 30th remains sacrosanct as Biafra day celebration which we and other pro Biafra groups will celebrate together. Yesterday’s event were members of Ralph Uwazuruike led Biafra Independence Movement (BIM)”, the statement reads.