Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has taken a swipe at the South-East governors over what the group described as their nonchalance to the ideals of the Biafran cause.

In an interview, MASSOB National Publicity Secretary Sunny Okereafor said that it was unfortunate that instead of the South-East governors joining hands with MASSOB and other groups to actualise Biafra, they are talking about an Igbo presidency.

According to Okereafor, “It is unfortunate that governors of South-East are talking about Nigerian President of Igbo extraction instead of joining hands with MASSOB and other groups to get Biafra.





‘Let me tell them if they had not known, no Igbo man will be allowed to rule Nigeria now or in the near future.

‘The Hausa/Fulani have marshalled out plans how they will rule Nigeria perpetually, so, it will be foolhardy for any Igbo man to think he can rule this country called Nigeria.’

‘Many prominent Igbo men have tried in the past and failed and the governors should not think they will get it just like that.’

Okereafor said the truth remains that over 90 per cent of the people of South-East want Biafra and the governors doing otherwise, would be contrary to the wishes of the people.

He called on the governors to retrieve their footsteps and work for the interest of their people.