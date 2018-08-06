Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned the proposal by President Muhammadu Buhari to build a modern refinery in his home state, Katsina, instead of any state in the Niger Delta which produces oil.

The secessionist group said it was insensitive and callous of Mr. President to propose to embark on such move while he reportedly plans cattle colonies in states that produce crude oil.

MASSOB, which made its opinion known in a statement issued to newsmen by its leader, Uchenna Madu, in Abakaliki, insisted that 2019 would mark the end of Nigeria.

“Buhari wants to build cattle ranch in Edo State, which is an oil producing state, but, conversely wants to build a refinery in Katsina, which is a cattle rearing state and many people are still wondering what is wrong with Nigeria as a country.

This is an open evidence of sadism and wickedness, which always exposes Nigeria as a state of injustices and inequalities where marginalisation, deprivations and subjections of Biafrans and Christians are highly promoted.”