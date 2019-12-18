<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB), Uchenna Madu, has urged South East governors and other Igbo leaders to rally and give a befitting state burial to the deceased parents of Nnamdi Kanu.

The MASSOB leader made the call when he led a delegation of his officials to pay a condolence visit to the royal family of Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over the death of their parents, Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu of Afaraukwu kingdom, Umuahia.

The delegation was received by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu.

Madu, in his condolence speech, described the death of the traditional ruler and his wife as great shock to MASSOB and supporters in Igbo land.

According to Madu, vowing to continue the group’s struggle for their sake and others who lost their lives in a similar way, said: “They have joined the league of those that paid the supreme price and sacrifices for the actualisation and restoration of Biafra.

“Their deaths and other compatriots’ will never be in vain as we the living must actualise Biafra in our lifetime because they died for Biafra,” Madu stated.

The MASSOB leader described their burial as a unification occasion for the entire Ndigbo, including their traditional, political, religious and opinion leaders.

“It is not IPOB or Afaraukwu community burial, but an Igbo state burial. We call upon the Igbo governors, traditional rulers, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igbo socio political groups and other Igbo political leaders to rally together for the state burial,” he said, adding:

“We shall show the world and our oppressors that love and mutual understanding still prevail in Igbo land and among our people. Their burial is not about Nnamdi Kanu or IPOB, it is about Ndigbo and our belief.”

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, who earlier received the MASSOB delegation on behalf of his family, in his response described his parents death as the last sacrifice and price for Biafra.

He recalled the intense trauma their parents went through as a result of the Nigerian military’s Operation Python Dance and the military raid of the royal palace, which he alleged led to their deaths.

He promised the delegation and entire well-wishers that they would be informed of the burial preparations.