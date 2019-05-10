<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Thousands of women have protested the illegal arrest and parade of some women suspected to be sex workers by the police in Abuja.

The protesters, clad in black and red, trekked from the Eagle Square to the Federal Capital Development Authority carrying placards with inscriptions like ‘Sex for bail is reap’; ‘My body my right’; ‘Us today, you tomorrow.’

Others were ‘Don’t rape us Protect us’; ‘Respect my existence or expect my resistance’; ‘Being a woman is not a crime.’

One of the protesters, Dorothy Njamenze, called on the Federal Government to ensure that some of the women arrested at Maitama police should be respected.

Njamenze who said she has a victim rape called on relevant authorities to protect the rights of women, adding that the rights of women should be protected “We are human beings. We cannot continue to tolerate police brutality on women. Our rights should be protected. They should implement ECOWAS judgement on women rights.”

However, their agitations met a brick wall as police barricaded the entrance of the FCDA. It didn’t deter them as they spent quality time at FCDA calling on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammad Bello, to address them.