Member representing Langtang North and South Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Beni Lar, said massive production and processing of cassava and tomatoes preservation will battle poverty and insecurity among Nigerians.

She noted that the cultivation and processing of the products for foreign exchange will stem the tiet of prevailing security challenges in the country.

Lar disclosed this on Tuesday during a two day training workshop for over 300 PDP, APC and SDP women and Youths in Plateau South, in collaboration with Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO), North Central Zone, held in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Hon. Lar, the daughter of the first Civilian Governor of Plateau State and Pioneer National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lamented that women and youths bears the brunts of insecurity and poverty in Nigeria.

“We have seen a situation where people died of poverty and insecurity but the people are unable to use the food around them to free themselves from the poverty; that is why the training programme is necessary to enlighten women and youths on the Production and processing of cassava and tomatoes in large quantity.

“We in Nigeria must cultivate the habits of assisting and engaging our local people to go into massive production and processing of cassava to relief themselves from the current security challenges caused to some extent by poverty.”

Lar, who was represented by her Senior Legislative Aide, Nankpak Gono said the legacies of late Chief Solomon Lar, of fighting poverty and providing succour for poor Nigerians must be sustained.

Zonal Coordinator, North Central Zone of Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO), Philip Pius said the institute has their technology transfer and techno-entrepreneurship training programmes have produced over 500, 000 entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

He urged the participants to take advantage of the cassava production and tomato processing and preservation to become financial independent.

“Campaigns and Election are over, it is time for is to hold our elected representatives accountable to their promises. Government cannot employ all graduates and school leavers on our country with our growing population.

“That is why this workshop wouldn’t have come at a better time than now. Women and youths are the most vulnerable in our society and the future of any country lies in the youths. SME’s are the driving force in most developed economy, we are starting with 2 of our 50 technologies now, more training of other technologies based on the availability of raw materials will be brought to you soon.”