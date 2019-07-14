<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Methodist Church in Nigeria has threatened to sever relations with the Methodist Church in the United Kingdom over its decision to adopt in principles same sex marriage in the church.

The UK’s Methodist Church on July 3rd, 2019 took a step closer to embracing equal marriage after members overwhelmingly backed a measure that opens the door to same-sex unions.

The motion, which passed by 247 votes to 48, “consents in principle to the marriage of same-sex couples on Methodist premises… and by Methodist ministers, probationers or members.”

The vote does not automatically mean same-sex weddings are permitted yet because the proposal will require a second vote at the July 2020 conference.

But reacting to the decision, Prelate of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Samuel Kanu Uche, told reporters last week in Lagos the move is satanic ploy “coming from the pit of hell.”

A visibly upset Uche said: “The Methodist Church Nigeria is worried and depressed by the move of the UK Methodist Church to adopt same sex marriage which to us unbiblical.

“The decision is morally and spiritually depraved. If they go ahead and ratify the act by 2020, we’re ready to sever our relationship with them”

“To us, same sex Marriage is not only illegal in Nigeria but totally against the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ. I wonder where the idea is coming from because it is not in the bible, therefore we condemned the decision, and will never be part of such demonic arrangement.”

Also reacting to the suspended controversial RUGA settlement for herdsmen, Uche said the idea cannot work in Nigeria because of diverse tribal sentiments.

He argued that since cattle rearing is a personal business, government should not be seen as favouring a particular venture.

While expressing his support for the stand of the Southeast governors over the issue, Dr. Uche said the decision should not be forced on any state.

“If any state is interested in Ruga fine, but no state should be forced to donate lands for the settlement especially in the south where herdsmen are seen as having a hidden agenda,” he stated.

He also advised the Federal Government to jettison the idea completely and go for ranches.

“Let them encourage herdsmen to establish ranches instead, the Ruga settlement for me is quite suspicious and will not bring lasting solution to the herdsmen/farmers clashes,” he added.