The police on Tuesday arraigned a 51- year old marketing officer, Ajirioghene Okarie, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing laptops worth N3.112 million.

Okarie, who resides in the Ikotun area of Lagos, is charged with three counts of conspiracy, break-in, and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Felicia Okwori, told the court that the defendant committed the offence with some others, who are at large on June 22 at No. 6, Ashabi Cole St., Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Okwori alleged that the defendant broke into the complainant, Mr. Chukwuma Abel’s shop and carted stole four Lenovo laptops valued at N280,000 each, a Toshiba laptop worth N280,000.

He alleged that the defendant also stole broke into the office of Xpress Payment Solution Limited and stole five HP laptops, a Lenovo laptop valued at N2.720 million.

Okwori told the court that he offence contravened the provisions of sections 411, 287 and 307 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 287 prescribes three years jail term for stealing, while Section 307 attracts seven years jail term for break-in for convicted offenders.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate G.O. Anifowoshe admitted the defendant up bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Anifowoshe ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 17 for mention.