



The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Capital Market, Commerce and Industry has advised the Traders and Marketing Association, Keffi branch, and the Concessionaire of Keffi Modern Market to withdraw all pending court cases against themselves in their interest and for the overall development of the state.

This, the committee said, was also to complement government huge investment in market development and to boost the socio-economic activities of the people of the state.

Alhaji Mohammed Bello, the Chairman of the committe, gave the advice during a meeting with the union and concessionaires on Wednesday in Lafia.

He said that withdrawing all pending cases against themselves would pave way for peaceful resolution of the issue at hand.

Bello (APC-Uke/Karshi) said that the meeting followed a letter of complaint by the traders against the concessionaires.

“We have invited you to hear from all of you on the issue at hand as the state government has invested so much in market development in order to improve on the lives of our people.

“Create jobs and boost revenue and the socio-economic activities of our people and the state at large.

“We will not allow anybody to take the law into his or her hand.

“It is in view of this that I want to advise all of you to withdraw all pending court cases against yourselves so that the matter can be settled out of court peacefully.

“I call on the traders and marketing association to present three persons, the concessionaires will bring three persons and the House will bring one that will help in settling the matter peacefully,” he said.





Bello however commended the traders and the concessionaires for honouring the House invitation, while calling on them to be patient, law abiding and respect constituted authorities for peace to reign.

Alhaji Rabo Nababa, the Chairman, Keffi Traders and Marketing Association, said that the union decided to petitioned the concessionaire of Keffi Modern Market, Alhaji Muhammad Jumare, over his action in destroying the erected temporary shops allocated by formrt governor Tanko Al-Almakura without prior notice, thus inflicting pains on some traders.

He, however, agreed to withdraw their cases against the concessionaires at the Chief Magistrates’ Court 11, Keffi, and Upper Area Court, Keffi, in the interest of peace.

On his part, the concessionaire said that before revocation of any shop, three notices would be served on any trader that defaulted.

Jumare said that the management of the market usually called for a meeting with the traders before taking any decision on revocation of shops.

Jumare, who is the Managing Director of the market, also assured the committee of his readiness to abide by their decision.

The News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) reports that other committee members are Luka Zhekaba (PDP-Obi 2), Abdulaziz Suleiman-Danladi (APC-Keffi East) and Abdullahi Angibi (APC-Lafia Central).

In their separate remarks, the members also advised both parties to embrace dialogue as the best instrument in settling dispute among themselves.