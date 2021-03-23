



The Nigerian Navy on Tuesday in Calabar said it is reappraising situation to re-strategize on how to sustained the fight against maritime crime.

New flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Headquarters Calabar, Rear Admiral Sanusi Ibrahim, made the remarks during the handing over ceremony of Outgoing Acting FOC Commodore Priston Efudue who is now posted to Nigeria Defence Academy as Director of Administration/Incoming FOC Rear Admiral Sanusi Ibrahim at Headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command, Headquarters, Calabar.

Ibrahim stated that a time has come when the command would stop at nothing to ride off off sea criminals along the maritime domain of Calabar channels and promised to reappraise its situation and restrategized on how to quell down sea robbers.

The FOC charged officers and ratings of the command to be mindful of their responsibilities which they had sworn oath of office so that they can me the water ways peaceful for those travelling or doing business along tbe coastal lines.





Ibrahim who maintained that he was mindful of the huge responsibilities on his shoulders and solicited the patience, support, commitment and understanding of the officers to enable succeed.

Other events performed by the command during the ceremony were the handing and taking over of insignia and the lowering of the distinguishing flag of the outgoing Acting FOC, Commodore Princeton Efedue and the hoisting of the distinguishing flag of the new FOC.

He said that, as an institution, officers of the Nigerian Navy must at all times remember the oath of allegiance they took which should always be their guide.

In his words the FOC said, “We must be receptive and responsible for those placed under us in the spirit of our long cherished ethos of divisional system and reinvigorate this system by given everyone a sense of belonging” and solicited for team work as team work was the surest way of making success.

“However, I think the Nigerian Navy in the past has done a lot; we are working within the limits of what we have and are putting in our best to ensure that our maritime space is secure.