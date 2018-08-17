Marine Police and members of the Nigerian Red Cross have mobilised to evacuate stranded residents of Yolde-Pate Ward of Yola, which has been flooded after a downpour.

The early morning rain caused a stream that passed through the ward to overflow its banks and submerge houses, bridges and major culverts in Modire area of the ward.

The policemen and Red Cross personnel transported stranded residents of Modire area, particularly women and children, from the disaster zone.

Other areas affected by the flood included Yola cattle market, Shagari Low Cost Housing Estate, Sabon-Pegi and Tashan-Sani.

Also a bridge in Loko village on the road linking Yola to the northern part of the state was washed away by the rain and as a result many travellers on the route were stranded.

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow has visited Yolde-Pate to sympathise with the victims and directed the State Emergency Management Agency to ensure food, drugs and shelter were provided for those affected.

He advised the people against building on waterways to minimise flooding in residential areas.