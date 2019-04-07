<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Chinedu Jideofo-Ogbuagu, the President of the Marine Club of Nigeria (MCN) has urged the Federal Government to implement the two major maritime laws that would boost the maritime economy.

Jideofo-Ogbuagu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to him, the maritime laws are the Cabotage law for the maritime industry and Local Content law for oil and gas sector.

He said the laws would address the issues of foreigners dominating the maritime domain and give room to Nigerian investors to thrive.

“One of the challenge we have in the sector is the domination of the maritime economy of Nigeria by foreigners, which the government itself has been trying to address by coming up with two major laws and a good number of executive orders.

“The two laws are the Cabotage law for the maritime industry, which is part of the maritime economy and the Nigeria Content law for the oil and gas which is also part of the maritime economy.

“These two laws are intended to address the issue of domination of our maritime economy by foreigners. Maritime economy is not just maritime industry; maritime industry is about 70 to 80 per cent of the economy.

“There is no ministry, department and agency that have no maritime economy content. When we talk of local content, we are talking about local content or means of doing business in all these ministries, department and agencies that has this maritime economy nature.”