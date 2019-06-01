<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An All Progressives Congress (APC) leader and retired Deputy Director in the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, Mrs Mariam Kasimu Idris, has urged northern governors to support the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, in ridding the region of its current spate of insecurity.

She expressed confidence that Lalong will deploy the security template used in resolving hersmen-farmers conflict in Plateau State to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other criminality in the north.

Mrs Idris disclosed this while briefing journalists in Jos, and urged the Plateau State governor to deploy the services of competent and technocrats in his new government to improve living conditions in the state.

“Lalong was elected Northern Governors Forum because of what he has done in the past, particularly in the area of security and human capital development,” Idris said.

“The governors beleived that Lalong will lead the region well even in the face of insecurity. He has had a lot of experience and this was why he was nominated to serve in presidential and other critical committees.

“Insecurity is currently ravaging the North and Lalong as chairman must think deeply in collaboration with other governors in the region to tackle the insecurity perpetrated by some fishy individuals.”

She expressed confidence that Lalong will not fail in his current assignment and his determination and zeal to make Plateau and Northern Nigeria a safe haven would be accomplished.

“I know that the people of Plateau State will not be disappointed in the next four years. Lalong succeeded in halting insecurity and reconciled aggriaved communities in the state.”

She called on Governor Lalong to continue with the prompt payment of public sector salaries, and to improve on the state’s tourism sector to attract investors and create opportunities for young people.