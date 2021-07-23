Manchester United complete £73 million signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United have completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £73 million ($101m).

The England international, who was part of the Three Lions squad that finished runners-up at Euro 2020, becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing of the summer after he successfully completed a medical and agreed personal terms to join the Red Devils.

And with United having now confirmed the transfer is complete, Sancho will add to an impressive forward line at Old Trafford that includes the likes of Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

After a long-running transfer saga that started well over a year ago, United finally agreed a fee with Dortmund for the right-winger earlier this month. It is understood the agreement between the two sides is for just short of £73m ($101m) and there are no add-ons included in the deal.

United tried to land Sancho last summer but the two clubs were far apart on their valuation and ultimately an agreement could not be reached.

He ultimately expressed his desire to return to the Premier League, however, with Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirming on July 1 that the Bundesliga club were reluctantly allowing Sancho to leave.

He has signed a five-year deal with the option for a further year.

Sancho was part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s European Championship and has consequently been given holiday.

All of the players involved on international duty have been given three weeks off from their last involvement which means Sancho could be training with his new team-mates in the first week of August.

United have a number of pre-season friendlies booked in. The next is against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday and Sancho could be available for their final friendly against Everton at Old Trafford on August 7.