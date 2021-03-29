



An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Babarinde John, be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre for the alleged perversion of justice, pending bail.

The police charged Mr John with disrespect to the court’s supremacy.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Mary Awodele, ordered the remand of the defendant in prison custody due to the magnitude of the alleged offence committed.

The magistrate, who overruled the bail application by his defence counsel, adjourned the case until April 12 for ruling in the bail.





Earlier, the police prosecutor, ASP John Idoko, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 30, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. within the Osun High Court premise.

Mr Idoko said the defendant conspired with Morakinyo Babatunde, an accused in a case charge no. MOS / 327C/ 2020, to pervert the course of justice.

He said Mr John refused to appear in court without any cogent reasons for his absence.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 176 (1) of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defence counsel, Taiwo Awokunle, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.