Mr Eli Humoshe, the father of the 24-year-old Edmond Eli who regained his vision after 21 years said his son who missed school over the years would be enrolled for adult education.

Newsmen reports that Edmond, who went blind at three years old, regained his sight over the weekend following a free surgery offered him and many others at the just concluded one week Medical Out-Reach.

The outreach was sponsored by Sen. Binos Yaroe (Adamawa South), at the LCCN Referral Centre in Demsa town the headquarters of Demsa LG of Adamawa.

Speaking to newsmen on Sunday on his plan for his son, Humoshe said the blindness had robbed him of the opportunity to get education making him a reserved person who hardly talked.

“As you can see now he is still quite and just starring at things.

“I and overwhelmed with joy and short of words on how to appreciate God, Sen. Binos and the doctors for this miracle.

“My plan for him after he fully recovers is to enroll him in adult education,” said Humoshe.

He disclosed that the problem started when Edmond was just three years in Kpasham village of Demsa LG where he returned home claiming that some boys put sand into his eyes.

“We took him to local clinic and General Hospital Numan where we were referred to Kano but could not go due to lack of Money.

“That’s how we continued to manage him as he completely lost his sight up till now that we heard about the free medical outreach organised my the senator,” Humoshe said.

Also speaking, the Head of the Eye Unit at the medical out reach, Dr Ugochukwu Anunwa, said the operation was performed by a consultant who identified the caused of the problem as juvenile cataract.

Anunwa said during the one-week medical outreach about 200 successful surgeries were conducted mostly for cataracts and pterygium.

Commenting, Sen. Yaroe said he was also excited and remained fulfilled seeing Edmond and other patients getting the treatment they were yearning for to be like other normal people.

“I am a very happy person and I am thankful to God and all volunteer medical personnel that came for this Out-Reach.

“For me it is like testing the waters and the way people received it.

“The joy on the faces of beneficiaries and their relations is something that cannot be quantified which encourages me to do more.

“We are planning to organise another out-reach; in fact we are already talking with some partners in U.S. that have expressed their desire to also join us in future out-reach,” Yaroe said.

The senator said he organised the exercise in collaboration with an NGO, Soteria-Afrique Rural Healthcare Initiative, and the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Newsmen reports that statistics from the hospital showed that a total of 8,030 patients were attended to during the free medical outreach.