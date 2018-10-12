



The police in Ekeki police division in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has apprehended a middle-aged man, simply identified as Ifeanyi, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at a popular hotel in the area.

The minor (name withheld) who already became a mother through an earlier unfortunate rape incident by a neighbour, was lured into the said hotel under the pretext of securing help for her at the Ministry of Women Affairs.

The man, who is a friend to the girl’s mother neighbour, took advantage of the little girl and her poor family, promised to help her with birth registration so she can get assistance for her seven months old baby.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim, looking fragile and hungry with her baby strapped to her body, said she was still feeling pain from the incident, which happened on October 10.

She said: “On Wednesday, I was at home when a friend to our neighbour came to the house and told my mother that he wanted to take me to Women Affairs Ministry that they are registering birth certificate, local government identification and that government was giving things to those that gave birth under 18 years. My mother asked me to go with him.

“On our way, we stopped at Ecobank, withdrew money and then went to Women Affairs. When we got to the ministry, he went inside and came back to tell me that they asked us to come back by 10:00a.m. the next day.

“He asked me to wait that he would take me home. He stopped the tricycle and discussed with him. I did not know what they discussed. We boarded the tricycle, but I noticed that the operator passed our area and I drew his attention to it, he said somebody was calling him and that he was going to see the person. He said we should go to the place and that when we get there we should take whatever we wanted to take.

“He said he would bring me back thereafter since he was the one that came to take me from our home. The tricycle operator took us straight into a guest house at Ekeki behind Christ Apostolic Church. I and my baby were standing outside the guest house and he beckoned on me to come inside. I told him I wanted to go back and he said I should come.

“When I refused to go inside, he came to where I was standing, pushed me inside the room and locked the door. I started to shout but the supervisor at the guesthouse had gone to buy fuel. I was screaming but nobody came. In the process, he threw my baby on the floor and started to rape me.

By the time he finished raping me, I was crying and ran towards Ekeki police station. When he saw I was going to the station, he started pursuing me. When he saw that people were there, he told me to come back but I refused and went to report the matter to the police.”

It was gathered that the police quizzed the manager of the guesthouse, who said the suspect came in the morning and told them he was going to lodge in a room with his wife and daughter till the next day as a result of the flood that has taken over his house.

When newsmen visited the police station, the culprit was seen behind bars while arrangement was been finalized by the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) to charge the case to court.