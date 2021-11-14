Man jailed 3 months for driving against traffic

A magistrate court sitting in Awka, Anambra State capital, has sentenced a commercial bus driver, Mr Henry Ujah, to three months imprisonment for driving against traffic.

Ujah was also given an option of fine, to the tune of ₦23,000, newsmen gathered.

Acting Sector, Public Education Officer, of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State Command, Margaret B. Onabe, who disclosed this said Henry Ujah was apprehended by Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Anambra Command, in August.

Onabe said Ujah was, however, convicted on 12 November 2021 after having been found guilty.

He said: “The convict, Ujah, was charged with Route Violation (RTV), Road obstruction (ROB), obstructing a Marshal on duty (OMD) and Dangerous Driving (DGD).”

Also reacting to the development, the Sector Commander, Corps Commander Adeoye A Irelewuyi, said: “FRSC is not interested in the fines imposed on the offenders but in saving the life and property of all motoring public in Nigeria.

“ROB violation amounts to dangerous driving. All motorists in Anambra State must desist from driving against traffic or face being sentenced on conviction to a jail term or pay a fine of N50, 000.

“All these are corrective measures the Corps has placed to avoid indiscipline by road Users.’’