



Staunch Buharist, Abubakar Rabiu, was so stricken with joy at the President’s return from a medical trip, he threw a ram party to celebrate.

On Friday evening, the party packed out a popular restaurant opposite the takeoff site of the Federal University Dustin-Ma.

Rabiu, popularly called Abu Albarka, known for his staunch support for Buhari, has made it a culture to slaughter rams and party every time the president return home from abroad – especially on a medical trip.

This is his eighth time.

The get-together was graced by other Buharists who breakfast together and pray for the unity and progress of Nigeria as well as Buhari’s health.





“This time about 40 people attended the feast to break their fast. This is the least number of participants we have, probably due to Ramadan fast, the last we had was about 300 participants,” he said.

Abu Albarka also maintained that President Buhari is the best thing to happen to Nigeria especially in this trying time of economy and insecurity.

He urged Nigerians to ardently pray for Nigeria and its leaders for peace, unity and progress.

In his remarks, Ibrahim Bature, Leader Buhari Followers Worldwide and a co-organiser of the party also urged youths to engage into politics so as to be able to contribute their youthful experience in the development of the nation.