A man whose identity is being withheld from Amaigbo in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State on Thursday hanged himself after he was caught having canal knowledge of his daughter.

A source from the community who confided in newsmen narrated that the man has been forcing her 17 year old daughter to sleep with her for a very long time before the burble burst on him.

According to the source, the villagers who have been suspicious of his incest with his daughter had earlier approached him but he denied it blatantly.

Not satisfied with his denial, some of their kinsmen decided to keep their eyes on the father and daughter. Fortunately, they were not disappointed by their suspicion as both were caught on the act.

The angry youths around were able to catch the man who attempted to jump out from the window of his building,the source said.

He was later dragged to the palace of the traditional ruler of the area where he was said to have confessed to the crime.





He was made to atone the gods of the land by performing traditional sacrifice, but realising the shameful act he has landed himself he hanged himself on a tree in a nearby bush.

The man was said to have told his daughter to forgive him but also told her that he can not live to bear the stigma of his act.

Her daughter on interrogation claimed her father has been threatening to kill her if she expose their secret affair to the public.

“She told us that her father has been sleeping with her since she was 16 years, she even threatened to kill her if she reveal their affair to the mother who is a trader.

”Her mother takes her goods to the market everyday ,she does not know what is going on between them.”

Meanwhile, the source has also revealed that such incest has happened in the community before and a proper punishment handed to the culprits but he said he was surprise despite the punishment meant to serve as a deterrent, another abomination reared its head in the community.