



A Spain-bound suspected drug trafficker, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry, arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos on Easter day, Sunday 4 April 2021, has excreted a total of 113 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.750kg with a street value of N423m.

Okonkwo was about boarding a Turkish Airline flight number TK0626 at about 8 pm when he was apprehended at screening 2 point and taken into custody by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)’s operatives at the Lagos airport.

The spokesman of the agency, Mr Femi Babafemi, said that the suspect was subsequently put under observation at the JBTF/NDLEA facility for further investigation.

“Twenty four hours after putting him under excretion observation, the suspect, who has been living in Spain for 10 years, excreted 39 wraps of cocaine and subsequently passed out a total of 113 wraps in five excretions.

“Further investigation reveals he ingested the illicit drug in a hotel in Igando area of Lagos,” Babafemi said.





He also quoted the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, as saying, “The suspect excreted 39 wraps weighing 600 grammes at 9.58am on April 5; 13 wraps weighing 200 grammes at 6.30pm same day; 16 wraps weighing 250 grammes at 10.30pm same day; and 32 wraps weighing 500 grammes at 7.30am on April 6.”

Meanwhile, operatives at the airport have also intercepted a 2.8kg of skunk meant for Dubai, UAE, through the Emirate Airline.

The illicit drug was concealed in crayfish; bitter leaves and melons packaged in a sack but was recovered at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig-Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), commended officers and men of the MMIA Command of the agency for not allowing criminal elements to take advantage of the Easter holiday to further their illicit trade, and dent Nigeria’s image abroad.

Marwa said, “We all must stay committed to the ongoing offensive action at the airports, seaports, land borders, on the streets of Nigerian cities and across the various drug joints and even in the forests where some are hiding to cultivate and process cannabis sativa.