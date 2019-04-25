<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 47-year-old man Jibrin Attom, on Thursday appeared in an Ajegunle Magistrates’ Court, Apapa, Lagos, for allegedly failing to give out his daughter’s hand in marriage after collecting N850, 000.

Attom, who resides in Olodi-Apapa Area of Ajegunle, Lagos, is facing a charge of obtaining money under false pretence.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Kolade Tedunjaye, told the court that the defendant collected N850, 000 from the complainant, Mr Mohammed Umar-Abdul, with a promise that he would give him daughter for marriage.

“The defendant’s daughter, Kathoma, and the complainant had agreed to get married and her father had collected the money as part of the bride price.

“But his daughter left the complainant and got married to another man,” Tedunjaye said.

The prosecutor said the complainant then demanded for refund of his money, but did not get it.

“The complainant reported the case to the police and the defendant was arrested.’’

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 314 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section provides 15 years jail term for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mr B. M. Amore, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until May 6 for continuation of hearing.