A 39-year-old surety, Emeka Okafor, who failed to produce an accused, Johnbosco Agburum in court was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly perverting the course of justice.

Okafor, a businessman whose address is unknown, is facing trial for conspiracy and perversion of justice, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Godwin Awase, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 19 at Isheri Police Station, Lagos.

Awase said the defendant conspired with one other person at large to obstruct and pervert the course of justice.

“The defendant stood as a surety for one Johnbosco Agburum arrested for allegedly stealing N1.2 million.

“Agburum was then granted N100, 000 bail and released to the defendant who promised to produce him on July 23 and subsequent dates the police need him, till the case is finally disposed.

“The defendant got Agburum out of custody to enable him abscond and escape prosecution.

“The defendant is hereby called upon to show cause why the sum of N100, 000 bond executed by him should not be forfeited,” the prosecutor said.

The Magistrate, Mrs F.F George, granted the defendant N50, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

The offence contravened Section 97 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 97 (1) provides seven years imprisonment for perversion of justice while Section 411 stipulates two years for conspiracy.

The case was adjourned until August 22 for hearing.