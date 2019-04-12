<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An Ebute Meta Magistrates Court in Lagos on Friday ordered one Victor Sunday to be remanded in prison for allegedly beating his neighbour to death.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Salawu, remanded Sunday in Ikoyi Prisons and ordered that the case file should be sent to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Sunday, 42, who resides at No. 5, Balogun St., Gbara in Lekki, is facing a charge of murder.

His plea was not taken.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that Sunday committed the offence on April 2 at 4.45 a.m. at Jakande Roundabout in Lekki.

Olatunde alleged that the defendant had used a plank to hit one Denir Sapeton, 55, which resulted to his death.

“The defendant accused the deceased of stealing his phone from where he was charging it.

“But the deceased told him he was innocent of the accusation. Sunday picked a plank and used it to hit the deceased several times and that resulted to the death.”

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 223 stipulates death sentence for offenders.

The case was adjourned until May 16.