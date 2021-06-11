Osun State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old suspected ritualist, Kabiru Oyeduntan, for butchering a lady.

While answering questions from journalists, Oyeduntan explained that the deceased was strangled and butchered after his friend, Akin had sex with her.

The deceased lady was said to be Akin’s girlfriend.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, while parading the suspect on Friday, said Oyeduntan and his friend, identified as Akin known as O-clumsy (Alupaida) beheaded the yet-to-be identified lady at the quarry area of Apomu.

Suspected herdsmen butcher family of four, three others in Benue





“On Thursday around 9pm, upon credible information and intelligence that some ritualists beheaded an unknown lady at quarry area of Apomu, a team of police operatives in collaboration with the local security outfits swiftly moved into action and arrested one Kabiru of Moninun compound, Ikoyi with the butchered body parts of a suspected lady of about 20 years of age.

“Meanwhile, the police having critically looked at the severed body parts observed that some body parts are missing.

“The police subsequently extended investigation and conducted a search on Friday at the house of the suspected killer and recovered the head, wrist and other parts of the severed body not found inside a box in one of the rooms of the suspect.”

The police boss said the suspect will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.