A mammoth crowd greeted President Muhammadu Buhari today (Tuesday) in Ondo state as he ended his one-day working visit to the Sunshine State with the official commissioning of the iconic Ore Flyover.

The President praised the Ondo state Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his giant strides in the state. He said the provision of infrastructure like the Ore Flyover will always be encouraged by the Federal Government.

In his remarks, Gov. Akeredolu told Mr. President that he embarked on the construction of the Ore Flyover to curb the notorious Ore traffic bottlenecks that had for many years dogged the ever busy Ore-Benin-Shagamu Expressway in Ondo state.





”Mr. President may I tell you that this Ore was notorious for traffic gridlock. It used to be very bad on a bad day hence my administration decide to construct this Flyover. This place is very strategic because vehicles from East to West and those going from West to South pass through Ore”; Akeredolu said.

A visibly happy President Buhari who cut the tape to declare the Flyover open later walked a distance on foot to acknowledge cheers from the mammoth crowd that cheered him on with Sai Baba Sia Baba.