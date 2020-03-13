<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Deposed Kano emir Muhammadu Sanusi is likely to leave Awe, a community in Nassarawa State, where he is exiled by the Kano State Government.

Sanusi has been resident in the community for over four days since the Kano Government dethroned him and consequently evicted him from the palace.





The deposed emir has been kept in the community in the company of security operatives of the Nigerian government.

However, newsmen gathered that all is set for Sanusi to leave the apartment with Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, who visited him.

It was gathered that the deposed emir’s luggage has been packed and all-set to depart the community. His destination is yet unknown.