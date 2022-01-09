Mallam Sanusi advises Nigerians to get PVC to elect competent leaders in 2023

Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and deposed Emir of Kano has advised Nigerians to get their permanent voters’ card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Sanusi while speaking at the annual conference of the 4th Nigeria World Maulid anniversary organised by Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya of Nigeria in Lokoja on Saturday, January 8, 2022, urged Nigerians not to fold their hands in matters involving politics.

The former Emir urged eligible members of the Islamic group to register and vote for competent leaders across all positions irrespective of their political or religious affiliations.

He said, “If our youths get employed, the economy of the entire country will improve.

”Most importantly, we are not a political party, but we cannot fold our arms and ignore politics.

”Every member of Attijaniyya from 18 years old and above — male or female — go and get your voters card.

“Allah commands you that you should place trust in the hands of those people who are trustworthy.

”Now, we are at the time where those who appoint leaders are the people, your vote is your power, you have a responsibility.

”I am not saying you must vote only for members of Attijaniyya, Muslim, or for any political party; you are to vote for every position the best person that is most competent.

”If you don’t take this responsibility, you have betrayed Islam”.

The former CBN governor also advised the group to preserve the unity of this country to ensure self-reliance, education, peace, and unity.