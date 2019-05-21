<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Embassy of France in Abuja has condemned the recent attacks by terrorists on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Timbuktu.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its press officer, Damilola Ayodeji, the Embassy offered condolences to the family of the deceased Nigerian soldier and the Nigerian government.

While further wishing the injured which included a Nigerian, a swift recovery, the French government reiterated its support for the Malian government in its fight against terrorists.

“France condemns in the strongest possible terms the attacks on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Timbuktu and Tessalit on May 18, which took the life of a Nigerian peacekeeper and injured several members of the mission.

“France offers its condolences to the loved ones of the deceased soldier and to the Nigerian authorities. It wishes the injured peacekeepers – a Nigerian and several Chadians – a swift recovery.

“France reiterates its support for the Malian authorities in their fight against terrorism, and for MINUSMA whose role is crucial to stabilising Mali,” the French government said.

The French government added that the perpetrators of the attacks must be identified and held accountable for their acts.