Former Emir of Kano, Muham­mad Sanusi II, has attributed his de­thronement to the wish of God, saying he would have challenged his removal in court if he had wanted the throne back.

Sanusi, it would be re­called, was dethroned on Monday by the Kano State government, which accused him of insubordination.

He was subsequently moved to Loko and later Awe, both in Nasarawa State, where he was con­fined.

He, however, challenged his detention and sought for the enforcement of his fundamental rights and got a reprieve following a court order.

Sanusi, who arrived La­gos on Friday night follow­ing the court order granting him freedom, maintained that it would have been easy to get his throne back if he had wanted.





Speaking through a vid­eo circulating on social me­dia, Sanusi maintained that his dethronement letter, as sent by Kano State govern­ment, was poorly written and it would have been easy for him to proceed to the court to challenge it.

According to him, “I have done what I could in six years, I’m moving on. I don’t want to go back. The truth is, if I had wanted to go back, the dethronement letter was so badly written, it was not done profession­ally. The easiest thing is just to go to court.

“It’s simple, fair hearing, ‘Did you query him? Did you ask him to defend him­self ? Did you even call him to ask him any question?’ That’s all. But, I think we should go on to a new phase in life.”

Sanusi said it could be difficult for him, but his removal was not an issue as he had no reason to be sad, or depressed about it.