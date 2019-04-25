<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, has asked a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to set aside its earlier order issued for his arrest over his alleged involvement in deals regarding the sale of Malabu oil.

Recall that Justice Danlami Senchi had on April 17, 2019, issued an order for the arrest of Adoke, a former Minister of Petroleum, Dan Etete and four others – Raph Wetzels, Casula Roberto, Pujato Stefeno, and Burrato Sebastiano – over their complicity in the Malabu oil scam.

The bench warrant for the arrest of the defendants was a sequel to an exparte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for their arrest.

However, Adoke in a motion exparte filed on April 23, 2019, by his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, asked the court to set aside the order for his arrest on grounds that the court was misled in the first place in issuing the order by the Federal Government (plaintiff) in the other suit.

Ozekhome in the exparte argued that the order for Adoke’s arrest was issued in breach of his right to fair hearing as guaranteed by the constitution, adding that Adoke was neither served with the charge sheet and proof of evidence, or any other summons in respect of the criminal charge pending before the court.