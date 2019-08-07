<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 38 First Class graduates of the Madonna University, Okija Anambra State will take part in the institution’s 16th convocation ceremony billed to take place on Saturday.

The 38 First Class graduates will be part of at least 1365 students who will receive their first and higher degree certificates of the school which is also marking its 20th anniversary having been registered as Nigeria’s pioneer private university in 1999.

The varsity’s vice Chancellor, Prof. Chuks Ezedum who spoke at the institution’s campus in Elele, Rivers state said a total of 427 will bag second Class upper Division, 393 Second Class Lower division, 142 third Class, and 3 Pass Degrees.

He disclosed that the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the Univeristy of Abuja, Prof Michael Adiukwu will deliver the convocation lecture entitled “Re-positioning the Nigerian Educational System for National Consciousness, Unity and Economic Development”, while the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Abuja Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed will not only participate in the award of degrees and prizes as the special guest of honour, but is expected to commissionsome of the newly completed projects at the Elele Campus.

Prof Ezedum described theUniversity as a Special gift to Nigerians among the Committee of Universities in the Country, which has the potentials, dynamics and unique features that can turn the fortunes of the Nigeria around.