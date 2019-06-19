<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State, has denied that there is panic withdrawal of students from the school following the detention of six students of the institution and one lecturer since February

The institution has been at the eye of the storm following the prosecution of some students and a lecturer of the university over a post on Facebook against the school.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Chuks Ezedum, said in a press briefing.

The VC of the university at a press conference described the reported panic withdrawal as false and unfounded.

He said, “No parent or guardian has requested the withdrawal of any student. The school community is safe, friendly and accommodating to all members”.

He said the panic withdrawal might have been invented by families and associates of those facing criminal charges brought against them by the Inspector General of Police.

Exonerating the school from the prosecution of the six students and a lecturer, the VC said the prosecution was being carried out by the state.

Speaking on the seven-day ultimatum issued to the university by the National Association of Nigerian Students within which NANS demanded that the university withdraw charges against the detained students or the institution would be shut down, Ezedum said the group should have known that private universities had nothing in common with the student body.

He reminded the association that Madonna University students were not members of NANS, adding that it was the government of Nigeria that was prosecuting the former students for an alleged crime and not the institution.