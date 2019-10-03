<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The MacArthur Foundation says it has made available grants of more than $6.3 million to nine journalism and media organisations to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts.

Dr Kole Shettima, the Africa Regional Director of the foundation, announced this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the grants were part of the foundation’s “On Nigeria Grant Making”, which seeks to reduce corruption by supporting Nigerian-led efforts at strengthening accountability, transparency and civic participation.

“The nine grants announced today are a continuation of the Foundation’s efforts to strengthen investigative and data-driven journalism in Nigeria and to reinforce the role played by independent media and citizens in revealing and documenting corruption,’’ he said.

He added that the grants would support a range of projects, which include training for journalists on investigative field work and data-driven reporting.

Other areas include assistance for independent media organisations working to develop sustainable business models, and new broadcast platforms to increase the reach and effectiveness of investigative reports.

“These organisations have proven that media, citizens and advocates can play an important watchdog role to guard against corruption in Nigeria.

“With this continued support of key journalism and media organisations we hope to strengthen transparency, empower independent voices and hold authorities to account,” Shettima said.

According to him, the list of the grants include Bayero University Kano to enhance training, curriculum, teaching, and learning opportunities for the next generation of investigative journalists; and to establish a television station.

Others are Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation Lagos, Daily Trust Foundation Abuja, International Centre for Investigative Reporting Abuja, Oya Media Lagos, Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism and Sahara Reporters.

“Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative journalism and Tiger Eye Social Foundation Accra, Ghana, also received the grant to strengthen investigative capacity of Nigerian media by training journalists in investigative techniques and supporting field investigations on corruption,’’ he said

Shettima said that the strategic priorities of the foundation’s on-Nigeria grant making include reducing corruption in the electricity and education sectors, among others.