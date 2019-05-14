<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi- Araba, Lagos, has queried one of its senior registrars, Dr Abike Alegi, over an alleged offending social media post.

It was learnt that one of the doctors had accused the hospital management on their Whatsapp group chat that the management claimed that there was no money to employ new resident doctors.

According to the management, Alegi had affirmed the doctor’s claim and further accused the management of stopping their salary once they passed their exams.

The query, which was sighted by newsmen and signed by one O.O. Fakeye, requested Alegi to provide evidence for the allegations.

The query read in part, “We have received a report and confirmed your recent postings on the social media (LUTH Association of Resident Doctors WhatsApp group) on Monday, May 6, 2019, where you affirmed allegations made by your colleagues and also made a serious allegation against the hospital management.

“You affirmed the allegation of ‘No money to employ residents too’ made by Dr Edward Jolayemi against the management and you posted as follows, ‘I tire o, but they are quick to stop salary once you pass the exam, but can’t employ new hands.’

“These are very serious allegations and the management would like you to substantiate them by providing evidence(s) at your disposal. Please forward your explanation and evidence(s) to the undersigned before the close of work (4pm) on Friday, May 10, 2019.

“Failure to provide evidence(s) to support this serious allegation may lead to appropriate sanctions against you in line with the provisions of the public service rules as your sanctions would be treated as making false claims against government officials, insubordination (disrespect to constituted authority) and incitement of staff against the hospital management.”

However, the ARD in a statement on Monday co-signed by its President and the General Secretary, Dr Kayode Makinde and Dr Jubril Kuku respectively, accused the management of the hospital of spying on members of the association.

The group further condemned the query issued to its members.

The statement read in part, “The association condemns in totality the queries issued our members over unfounded and unverified accusations on a social media platform of the association; a closed-user group platform solely set up for interaction of members of the association.

“We consider the action above as one of the greatest assaults on the integrity, privacy, security and sovereignty of our great association.”

The group further urged the management to withdraw the queries, tender letters of apology to the association and affected members of the group and sign an undertaking to desist from intruding on the privacy of the association or its members.

The ARD added that the management’s failure to do so would amount to members not feeling safe to work in the environment.

The LUTH Public Relations Officer, Kelechi Otuneme, said he was going to get back to newsmen on the matter, but he had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.