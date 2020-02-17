<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), in partnership with the United States African Development Foundation (USADF), has awarded grants to 11 Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) following the successful completion of the due diligence and project development phases of the LSETF-USADF Employability Programme.

The grant signing ceremony is a follow-up to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by LSETF and USADF in May 2019, whereby $10 million is equally facilitated by both agencies to provide globally competitive, industry and trade relevant skills to 15,000 youth in Lagos State over the next five years (3,000 each year) – equipping them to take advantage of employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

At the ceremony, Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, said: “Today, we are here to take deliberate steps to fulfill our promise to our young and productive population with the award of grants to 11 Vocational Training Centres (VTCs). I am glad about the robustness of this programme, as industries and sectors to be covered under this initiative include, but are not limited to, technology, creative arts, agriculture value chains, transport and logistics, renewable energy, and construction.”

“We hope that beyond the total number of youth who will benefit from this programme, many others will be inspired to embrace self-development based on the positive impact of this initiative, which includes the increase in market attractiveness to gain access to employment, create jobs and generate income. This strategy aligns with Lagos State’s vision of providing opportunities for young people to thrive, soar, and break frontiers.”





In his remarks, Mr. C.D. Glin, President and Chief Executive Officer, USADF said: “It is essential that the investment USADF makes in Nigeria, alongside partners such as LSETF, to address youth unemployment prioritize entrepreneurship, job creation and placement, and income generation. To the VTCs, I urge you to serve as guiding forces and mentors to these youth, impacting them beyond relevant skills as we demonstrate that perseverance coupled with profitable skills produces great results.”

Speaking on behalf of the Acting Executive Secretary, LSETF, Mrs. Teju Abisoye, Director, Finance and Corporate Services, Mr Rahman Akinwonmi, said the Board of Trustees is optimistic about the initiative’s impact as it aligns with the strategic direction of the Fund.”

“I want to use this opportunity to reiterate that the LSETF Board of Trustees, in providing oversight to the Fund, will ensure strict adherence to our obligations and ensure that we provide the governance and accountability required for the sustainability of the programme, “he said.

The 11 awarded VTCs include Field of Skills and Dreams Academy, Intermarc Consulting, LoftyInc Allied Partners Limited, Decke Vocational Academy Limited, HoneyTreat Trade Academy, Mods Salon/Body Refinement Limited, House of Tara International, Universal Learn Direct Academy (UDLA), AGDC Employability and Enterprise Limited, OSC College of Fashion, and Jenniez School of African Interior Design.