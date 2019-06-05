<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Librarians’ Registration Council of Nigeria is building the capacity of Librarians in Nigeria in electronic resource sharing and networking in libraries.

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of LRCN, Professor Michael Afolabi, said that the 21st century had witnessed a shift from the traditional physical inter library loan to digital resource sharing and networking.

Afolabi spoke during the opening of the national workshop on Electronic Resource Sharing and Networking in Libraries organised by the Council at the Imo State University Owerri.

He said that electronic resource sharing involved a mutual agreement between libraries to exchange resources.

He added that libraries might be in different jurisdictions but they must agree to serve one another as each serves its own constituents.

He noted that since modern day librarianship involved the infusion of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for collection, organisation, preservation and dissemination of information, all organisations should, as a matter of priority, provide adequate power supply in all libraries as the ICT facilities required power to function efficiently.

He specifically encouraged state governments to support public libraries across Nigeria in terms of provision of ICT facilities and access to the internet to enable them link up with library consortiums and share e- resources.

Some of the information materials shared among libraries include print and non-print materials such as databases, books, journals, e-resources among others.

The Registrar said the benefits of sharing resources and networking among libraries included improved library stock and improved contact among libraries; collection and mobility of data or information is guaranteed since libraries do not meet physically before they exchange materials.

The Vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Professor Victoria Obasi, while speaking during the workshop, said library was the heart beat of every academic institution and the pivot on which teaching, learning and research revolved.

The Vice chancellor was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics of the institution, Professor Nkwam Uwam.