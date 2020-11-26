The National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) on Thursday in Abuja donated some medical supplies for onward distribution to some selected healthcare institutions across the country.

Dr Bello Maigari, Executive Secretary of NLTF, at the occasion, said the agency would always be ready to support government and healthcare institutions in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“The essence of the intervention is to support healthcare institutions curtail the spread of the virus. We also want to help efforts to save lives.

“This ground-breaking event is the third of its kind since the outbreak of the pandemic. Not long ago, we were at General Hospital, Daura in Katsina State to hand-over a well-equipped COVID-19 intensive care unit to the state government.

“We have also set up a post-traumatic impact/mental disorders centre to handle concerns of COVID-19 patients. The agency is in collaboration with the Ministry of Special Duties.”





The NLTF boss listed some of the medical supplies presented to include test kits, infrared thermometers, face masks, category-1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and an Ambulance.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in a remark, commended NLTF for supporting the Presidential Taskforce in its fight against the pandemic.

Represented by Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, Mustapha said the intervention would ease the provision of effective and safe treatment for patients.

In his remark, Dr George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, commended NLTF for its involvement and commitment to good causes.

Akume commended the agency for remaining resolute in funding key projects since the outbreak of COVID-19 “in spite of your meagre income”.