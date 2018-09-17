Mr Bello Maigari, Acting Executive Secretary, National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), said that the organisation had distributed medical equipment to seven communities in seven states across the country.

Maigari said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that the distribution was in line with their 2018 plan.

He added that the intervention was to alleviate the medical challenges faced in primary health care centres in the rural communities, and to improve their wellbeing.

He said the equipment distributed included X-ray machines, Ultra sound machines and drugs, among others.

“Our focus is to carry out intervention in health and we have been to about seven communities now, donating world class medical equipment such as X-ray machines, Ultra sound and others.

“For some reason, these equipment are completely absent in some of the health care centres, some of them don’t even have medication and it’s a shame such a thing exist in Nigeria.

“The intervention of NLTF is bringing succour to Nigerians and we are moving from community to community, we were in Jega in Kebbi state, Toro in Bauchi and Umezuoke in Ebonyi.

“Recently we were in Daura in Katsina, Cross River, Hong in Adamawa and some suburb communities in Lagos state, whom we discover need this equipment critically.’’

He explained that the organisation distributed the equipment based on the needs of the community, adding that they carry out needs assessment before any intervention.

Maigari said that the trust fund was charged with the responsibility of promoting good causes in Nigeria and was also intervening in grassroots sports development, water and sanitation, among other social services.

He said that the organisation periodically monitors and evaluates the utilisation of the equipment distributed to track the progress of the project.

According to him, if the outcome of the post impact assessment is positive, then it will be replicated in other places but so far the reports have been positive.