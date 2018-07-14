The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said Nigerian Bishops under the aegis of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria have lost confidence in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onaiyekan said this on Friday during an interview on the sidelines of the ordination of Bishop Paul Olawoore as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin.

He said the Bishops were hopeful God would give Nigerians a government that would do the right thing, especially regarding the killings in the country.

He said: “One life lost is one life too many.

“It does not matter whether they are Christians, Muslims or nobody.

“Even one Muslim killed worries me as much as Christians killed.

“There are various reasons for wanting to kill.

“We should go to the root of that.

“That is the job of the government, which it is not doing.

“This is why we Bishops of Nigeria have said we have lost confidence in the present government.

“We look to God to give us a government that will do the right thing.”