Residents of Agadama in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State have lamented that the community lost over 86 people to suspected Fulani herdsmen since the attacks started in 2012.

They described the recent attack on them by Fulani herdsmen allegedly aided by security men, as the worst hit in recent times.

The chairman of Agadama community, Mr. Sunday Iniovogoma, in his emotion laden speech said, “This attack is on yearly basis and our people have been passing through difficulties, there is no year we do not lost souls to these killer herdsmen and the lowest is three or four, but the one of this year is the worst you can talk of.

“10 persons were killed by herdsmen in this recent attack, two were killed in Avwon and the other 8 were killed in Agadama and many others sustained life threatening bullet injuries that are receiving treatment at various hospital across the state.

“Please kindly beg the Nigeria Chief of Army Staff for us that this incident should not occur anymore in our land, they are there to protect us because we are not slaves but indigenes of the soil and if nothing is done, we will have no option but defends ourselves.”

Also, a community leader, Chapman Oyibo Dicksons said that on that on the 12th of February, “Fulani herdsmen in collaboration with the Nigeria Army based in Bomadi came to carry out assault on the executive of Port-Avwon community that was holding their meeting and the next thing was gunshots after two persons were killed and six others in the bush.

“And those who came to see what was happening were also shot by the Nigeria army; one Ekwa Jerkins from Ohoror was also shot. We appealing to the federal government to come and save us from these attacks,” he pleaded.





Meanwhile, House of Representative member representing Ughelli North, South and Udu Federal constituency, Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, has called for a proper and unbiased investigations into what led to the unabated killing and maiming of Agadama, Port -Avworon people of Uwheru community.

Waive, who visited Agadama community over the weekend to commiserate with the people and get the on-the-spot assessment said, “I have come to specifically sympathise with families of my people that were killed and injured by these suspected herdsmen.

“As soon as I heard of the attack, the first thing I did was to contact community leaders, party leaders and government officials, the local government chairman, the commander, 222 battalion of the Nigeria Army, the Area commander and all other higher authorities to monitor the situation and ensure that peace is restored as a matter of urgency.

“We have to find out what happened to know the exact situation and endearing solutions that will ensure that this does not repeat itself because what has happened to the people of Agadama and Avwon is condemnable and it calls for unbiased investigations.

“There should be proper investigations to unveil whoever that is behind this gruesome attack and be brought to book to face the wrath of the law. Your pain is my pain and I am in touch with the authorities concerned to ensure that you are all protected

“It’s very painful that our people have deserted their homes, so, I came to sympathise with our people of Uwheru and by the grace of God, this, would be the last incident of attack.

“I appeal for calm; I appeal for peace so that those who have left the community can come back. I have the assurances of the law enforcement agencies that they would not come here to harass anybody anymore,” he added.