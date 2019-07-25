<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The chairman of Anambra North Vigilante Services, a subsidiary of Anambra State Vigilante Group, AVG, Chief Chinenye Ihenko, has warned that any further killings in the South-East state by either herdsmen, gunmen or suicide bombers would be met with immediate and effective response.

Ihenko, who sounded the note of warning while reacting to speculations making the round in various parts of Anambra State that herdsmen have taken over forests in the zone, declared, “let them strike again, we are ready for them.We will no longer fold our arms and watch things go awful.

“Enough is enough. Nigeria is our country and we all must defend its peace, unity and stability at all costs. We are ready to pay the supreme sacrifice.”

Ihenko, who spoke to newsmen in his office at Onitsha Main Market White House, assured customers coming to buy or sell goods in Onitsha of their safety.

He assured the Federal Government of their support, if called upon even as he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to the challenges of insecurity in the country.