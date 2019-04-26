<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A housewife, Mariam Sadiq, has approached a Sharia Court in Minna seeking the dissolution of her marriage because she no longer love her husband.

“I have fallen out of love with my husband and I am no longer interested in the marriage. That is why I am asking this honourable court to dissolve the marriage,” she said.

Sadiq, however, said he still loves his wife and would not want them to separate.

He prayed the court to give him some time to try and prevail on his wife to change her position on the matter.

The presiding judge, Ahmed Bima, advised the couple to resolve their differences, adding that marriage required patience and understanding.

Bima thereafter adjourned the matter until May 15 for report of settlement.